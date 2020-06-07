Billie 'never felt desired'

Photo: All rights reserved. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish dresses the way she does because she has "never felt desired".



The 18-year-old singer is famous for donning baggy, androgynous ensembles, and opened up about her style choices in an interview with Britain's GQ magazine - admitting her sartorial decisions stem from the way she was treated in her early relationships.



"Here's a bomb for you: I have never felt desired. My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them," she told the magazine. "And it's a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody. So I dress the way I dress as I don't like to think of you guys – I mean anyone, everyone – judging it, or the size of it. But that doesn't mean that I won't wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before.



"Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman."



While Billie has never been made to feel desirable by a partner, she added that she has also never "felt powerful" in a relationship. On the one occasion she did, she "took advantage of that person's kindness" because she "wasn't used to it."



But it seems the situation has caused an ongoing issue in the Bad Guy singer's personal life, as she explained: "It's been months and I am not attracted to people anymore. I don't know what's going on... It's actually kind of dope."