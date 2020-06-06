Tiger King star Joe Exotic has opened up on life in jail and his hopes of freedom in a new letter, read out on the Josh Belcher Uncharted podcast.
The incarcerated former zookeeper, who found fame on Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, sent the three-page letter to podcaster Josh Belcher, asking for it to be read on his show.
Joe is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Carole Baskin, among other charges, but is hopeful that U.S. leader Donald Trump will grant him a pardon and free him from jail.
In a letter dated 21 May - before rival Baskin was granted control of his G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma - Joe states that "wrong has been done," adding: "Let's hope President Trump will... make this right and grant me a pardon."
He later alleges that "two Assistant U.S. Attorneys, two FBI agents and a federal wildlife agent all conspired to commit perjury," in evidence unseen by his jury.
Additionally, the star claims he is being abused in prison, insisting: "I have scars from the skin coming off of my arms from being strapped in a chair so tight and so long just for demanding answers."
Concluding the letter, he asks fans to "keep my story alive and be my voice," finishing: "And if you see Dillon (Passage) online, tell him his husband misses and loves him dearly and I'm coming home somehow."
Tiger King seeks pardon
