Cate's chainsaw accident

Cate Blanchett took a "nick" out of her head during a "chainsaw accident" at her home recently.

The Oscar-winning actress made the shocking admission as she appeared on former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard's podcast, A Podcast of One's Own, last week.

Asked how she was, Cate replied: "I'm fine. I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn't. Apart from the little nick to the head, I'm fine."

Upon hearing the news, Gillard replied: "Be very careful with that chainsaw. You've got a very famous head, I don't think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cate reflected on how she's been dealing with the coronavirus lockdown, telling Gillard that she'd taken a year off to help her 18-year-old Dashiell with his school exams before the pandemic began.

"I took the year off ostensibly to be with him and support him through exam period," she said. "And then all of this exam stuff evaporated (because of school closures) and I'm left with an 18-year-old who doesn't really want to have anything to do with me!

"So it's a little bit discombobulating, but it's a high-class problem, we're all well."

Cate is mother to Dashiell, Roman, Ignatius, and Edith, with husband Andrew Upton.

