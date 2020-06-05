Riverdale diversity apology

Photo: Riverdale Vanessa Morgan

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has vowed to make the show more diverse in the wake of star Vanessa Morgan's comments about the program treating black actors as "sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads."



The actress has played Toni Topaz in the hit comic book show since 2017, but aired her grievances with bosses at The CW show on Twitter on Sunday, amid Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cops.



"Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," she wrote. "Tired of us also being used as sidekick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show."



She then added in a post two days later that she's "paid the least" out of all the actors on the series.



And on Thursday, Roberto responded, apologizing and promising that things will change on the set of the program.



"We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She's right. We're sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honour her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of colour," he wrote on Instagram. "Change is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it."



He added that while all of the show writers have made donations to the Black Lives Matter movement's L.A. arm, "we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers' room."



Roberto shared the same post on Twitter, with Vanessa retweeting it.