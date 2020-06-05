Kylie highest paid celeb

Photo: All rights reserved. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes magazine's highest-paid celebrity list for 2020, despite editors at the magazine questioning the real value of her business empire.



Kylie sits atop the list despite questions being asked about the true scale of her fortune, with experts valuing her earnings at $590 million after she pocketed $540 million before tax by selling 51 per cent of her Kylie Cosmetics firm to beauty retailer Coty.



The reality star tops Thursday's list just days after Forbes published an article headlined Inside Kylie Jenner's Web of Lies and Why She's No Longer a Billionaire. It alleged the 22-year-old had grossly inflated the value of her cosmetics company in doctored tax documents to swindle herself onto the magazine's prestigious billionaires list. She denies the claims.



Her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West, ranks second on the rundown with $170 million thanks to earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, which now dwarfs his income from music.



At three is tennis legend Roger Federer with earnings of $106.3 million, just ahead of soccer star Cristiano Ronald at $105 million. In fifth place is Cristiano's great rival, FC Barcelona player Lionel Messi with $104 million.



The rest of the top 10 is comprised of actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry ($97 million), Brazilian soccer maestro Neymar ($95.5 million), shock jock Howard Stern ($90 million), basketball icon LeBron James ($88.2 million), and action hero Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ($87.5 million).



Together, the top 100 on the list earned $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019, after the global Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of concerts, sports events and movie productions around the world.