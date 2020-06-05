Oprah to host racism special

Photo: All rights reserved. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is tackling America's race issues with a two-night TV special.



As activists continue to take to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, Oprah will front OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? on her cable network next week.



The special, which will also air across Discovery's 18 other U.S. networks, will feature Oprah talking with civil rights leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and police brutality.



Featured guests include Winfrey's A Wrinkle in Time and Selma director Ava DuVernay, her Selma co-star David Oyelowo, and professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt.



"I've been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what's next and where we go from here," Winfrey says. "I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight."