Kendrick hit by rubber bullet

Photo: All rights reserved. Kendrick Sampson

Kendrick Sampson was left bleeding with "skin coming off" his leg after being hit with rubber bullets seven times at a Black Lives Matter protest.



The Insecure star was among those protesting in Los Angeles following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers, when things turned violent. Sampson, and his actor pal, How to Get Away with Murder star Matt McGorry, was among those caught in the crossfire of police officers' rubber bullets, and was also struck with a baton - all of which left him with cuts and bruises all over his body.



Recalling the incident during an interview with U.S. TV show Extra, Sampson said: "I was shot seven times with rubber bullets... I'm glad I didn't get hit in my head, but they hit me with the club right here (points to his chin).



"I have a chest wound... Anywhere it hits you, like, skin comes off and bruising happens, and so anywhere it hits you, there is a lot of skin comes off, lots of blood. I don't want to show you my leg, but, you know, there was a lot of blood and hanging skin and stuff, so..."



After being encouraged by the interviewer, Sampson went on to show his leg, which had three bloody welts from where he'd been hit with the bullets. Adding he believes he was "singled out" when officers recognized him, Kendrick also revealed his friend was left with two fractured bones in his head as a result of the bullets.



And the protest has had a lasting effect on the 32-year-old star, who added: "I have some trauma that I am working through... I'm pretty exhausted, but I feel strong and I feel like, you know, I'm ready to make sure that I get out there, and get back out there, and make sure that we continue this movement to defund police and hold all these officers accountable."