Rock takes aim at Trump

Dwayne Johnson has hit out at U.S. leader Donald Trump's lack of "compassion" in a lengthy video condemning the president's actions amid heightened racial tensions across America.

The 48-year-old Jumanji: The Next Level star gave an impassioned speech on Instagram and voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white police officers.

In the video, Johnson directly addressed the camera while repeating the phrase, "Where are you?" as he said: "Like the majority of Americans, I'm not a politician and I've never been elected to office and I am not the president of the United States.

"But I am a man and I am a father who cares so deeply about my family, about my children and the world they will live in. I care so deeply about our country and every single person in it," The Rock continued.

"That's who I am. I am a man who is frustrated, I'm disappointed, I'm angry but I'm also doing my best to stay focused and as calm as I can possibly be in the pocket, to make the best decisions for my family and make the best decisions for our country."

Prosecutors have filed a tougher charge against Derek Chauvin, the cop who knelt on Floyd's neck and blocked his airways, increasing it to second-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao - were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

