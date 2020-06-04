Schwimmer joins protests

Photo: Instagram

Actor David Schwimmer and his ex-wife Zoe Buckman reunited on Tuesday to join Black Lives Matter protesters on the streets of New York City, demanding a "better future" for their daughter.



The Friends star separated from Buckman in 2017, shortly before their seventh wedding anniversary, but they have remained close to co-parent their nine year old, Cleo.



And in the wake of the police brutality which led to the death of unarmed African-American man George Floyd in Minnesota last week, the couple came together to stand with demonstrators at a rally in Manhattan, marching with fellow activists calling for justice for all victims of racial inequality.



Schwimmer shared a photo of the exes wearing face masks and holding flowers in the midst of the crowds on Instagram on Wednesday morning and explained why they felt the need to participate.



"Yesterday at the Protest & Vigil, downtown NY," he captioned the image. "We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine year old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform.



"We marched in honor of the countless black lives lost to racial violence; to oppose the institutional racism and systemic bias against marginilized (sic) communities; to show our love for, and solidarity with, our family members, colleagues and friends of color; because we are angry and appalled by the shocking indifference of our President; and to demand a better future for our children. ALL of our children.



"It is not enough to be opposed to racism. We must be actively opposed to it."



Meanwhile, in California, Ben Affleck and his actress girlfriend Ana de Armas were spotted at a rally in Venice, where they showed their support to the racial justice movement and slammed the demolition of a historic black church.



A photo of the pair appeared on the @savexvenice Twitter account, showing Affleck holding up two handwritten signs - one reading, "Save First Baptist Church of Venice," while another stated, "Black Lives Matter".



The accompanying caption read: "March for #GeorgeFloyd in #Venice today. Blessed to have @BenAffleck express awareness and concern for the local Historic Black Community in #VeniceBeach that has been long ignored and obstructed by local politicians, LAPD, and commerce bullies. #SaveVenice."