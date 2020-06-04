158761
Entertainment  

Amy Grant heart surgery

Singer Amy Grant is recovering after undergoing surgery on her heart on Wednesday.

Hours before the operation, it was announced the Baby, Baby star would be having the procedure to fix a heart condition she has had since birth later this week, but now her representatives have revealed the surgery happened on Wednesday.

"She had open heart surgery to correct a condition from birth the doctors discovered during a heart check up, called PAPVR," a statement reads.

"Thankfully the doctor said it could not have gone better. We're praying for a full and easy recovery over the next few days, weeks, and months to come."

Amy's condition - partial anomalous pulmonary venous return - was discovered during a routine check-up earlier this year.

Updating fans at the time, the 59 year old, who is married to country singer and Eagles member Vince Gill, wrote: "As always, I am feeling great, but the battery of tests he (doctor) put me through show that I have had a heart condition since birth. The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic. The second good news is that it's fixable, so instead of concerts and camping trips this summer, I am going to take care of my heart."

