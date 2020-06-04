Twisted Sister for kids?

Photo: All rights reserved. Dee Snider

Twisted Sister's rock anthem We're Not Gonna Take It has inspired a new children's picture book.



Illustrated by Margaret McCartney and published by Akashic Books, We're Not Gonna Take It features the song's lyrics and encourages young children to have a rebellious attitude.



"Seeing the images attached to the lyrics was shocking to me at first," Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider says. "I never imagined the song being relative to toddlers and infants and small children, but the realization was that rebellion is one of our first instincts. We have many first instincts of course - love, and hunger, things like that - but we also very quickly establish what we want and what we don't want, and what we like and what we don't like.



"Being rebellious is something born in us and bred in us, and it is at our very core, so seeing those pictures was actually an education for me."



McCartney adds, "I thought showing those lyrics being acted out by toddlers, the original rebels, would be really funny. If you have spent any time with kids that age, you know that their favorite word to say and least favorite word to hear is 'No!' and that they are a real handful as they learn how to assert their tiny selves."