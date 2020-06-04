Actor Fred Willard died of a heart attack, a coroner has confirmed.
According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the star's immediate cause of death is listed as a cardiac arrest, while underlying causes include myelodysplastic syndrome and coronary artery disease.
The comedy icon, best known for starring in Rob Reiner's This Is Spinal Tap in 1984, and collaborating with filmmaker Christopher Guest on Waiting for Guffman, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and Mascots, died at his home on May 15 aged 86.
His death certificate also notes Fred was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces, and had 60 years in the entertainment industry. He was laid to rest at the famous Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.
Reiner, Steve Carell, Ben Stiller, and Jamie Lee Curtis are among those who paid tribute to the star following his passing.
Willard died of heart attack
Actor Fred Willard died of a heart attack, a coroner has confirmed.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- 8 year old pricked by needleKelowna - 9:36 am
- Injured rider rescuedVernon - 9:21 am
- Only in Canada, eh?Canada - 9:03 am
- Trudeau helps seniorsOttawa - 8:57 am
- COVID-19: today's numbersCanada - 8:50 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]