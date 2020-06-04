158636
156228
Willard died of heart attack

Actor Fred Willard died of a heart attack, a coroner has confirmed.

According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the star's immediate cause of death is listed as a cardiac arrest, while underlying causes include myelodysplastic syndrome and coronary artery disease.

The comedy icon, best known for starring in Rob Reiner's This Is Spinal Tap in 1984, and collaborating with filmmaker Christopher Guest on Waiting for Guffman, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, and Mascots, died at his home on May 15 aged 86.

His death certificate also notes Fred was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces, and had 60 years in the entertainment industry. He was laid to rest at the famous Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Reiner, Steve Carell, Ben Stiller, and Jamie Lee Curtis are among those who paid tribute to the star following his passing.

157242