Carole's hubby's will forged?

A sheriff in Florida has alleged the signature on Tiger King star Carole Baskin's missing husband Jack 'Don' Lewis's will was forged.

Baskin was one of the subjects of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which, in part, explored rumors that the animal rights activist was involved with the disappearance of her wealthy ex-husband, who was legally declared dead in 2002.

And speaking on Tampa's WTSP-TV, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he believes that Lewis' signature on the will was "traced."

"They had two experts deem it 100 per cent a forgery. But, we knew that... we knew that before," he shared.

An unnamed woman had come forward and admitted to being forced to witness the signatures, but the statute of limitations had expired in regard to the will, the sheriff said.

"The will had already been executed at that point," the sheriff said. "But, it certainly cast another shadow of suspicion, by all means."

He went on to insist that Baskin was not a suspect, adding that "investigators have some great leads."

In Tiger King, Baskin's rival Joe Exotic accuses Carole of killing Lewis and feeding him to her tigers - allegations she firmly denies. Local police have since reopened the cold case in the hopes fans of the show will provide them with new leads.

