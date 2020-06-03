Jaime King arrested

Photo: All rights reserved. Jaime King

Jaime King has been arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest.



The 41-year-old actress broke the news to fans on her Twitter page on Tuesday night, and claimed that she'd ended up in handcuffs despite the Los Angeles display being entirely "peaceful."



"Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct," she tweeted.



Jaime was one of nearly 2,000 demonstrators who protested outside of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home in Hancock Park, in a bid to pressure the politician into lowering the Los Angeles Police Department's huge budget.



The protest was arranged by the LA arm of the Black Lives Matter organization - who have been organising numerous protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers.



Jaime's arrest comes after Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse also claimed he was arrested during a "peaceful" protest in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend.