Abrams pledges $10 million

Photo: All rights reserved. J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot company has pledged to donate $10 million to anti-racist agendas over the next five years.



The filmmaker announced the charitable venture on the Bad Robot Instagram page, revealing that the money will be coming from his production company and The Katie McGrath and JJ Abrams Family Foundation - alongside his wife Katie.



The move comes following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests that have been taking place in America and around the world.



"We at Bad Robot are grateful to the many scholars, activists, organizers and leaders fighting on the frontlines of change in our systemically unjust country," the post read.



"In this fragile time, words matter, listening is critical and investment is required. The centuries long neglect and abuse of our Black brothers and sisters can only be addressed by scalable investment. A massive and thoughtful overhaul of tax policy, one that effectively meets the needs of the many in this country, and not just the few, is long overdue. We are committing an additional $10m over the next five years to organizations and efforts committed to anti-agendas that close the gaps, lift the poor and build a just America for all."



The initiative will first start by the companies donating $200,000 which will be split between the organizations Black Futures Lab, Black Lives Matter, Community Coalition, Equal Justice Initiative and Know Your Rights Camp.