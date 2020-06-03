Jamie Foxx sings at protest

Photo: All rights reserved. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx took the microphone at a rally to protest the killing of George Floyd on Monday.



The 52-year-old actor attended the protest in San Francisco and, while talking to protesters, Jamie sang a popular verse from Isaiah 54:17: "No weapons formed against me, shall prosper, it won't work. No weapons formed against me shall prosper."



The actor also said, "If that man can be handcuffed, if that man sit on that man's neck for that long and feel comfortable about it, that means that he's not afraid of what's going to happen," referring to the police officer, Derek Chauvin, who was responsible for Floyd's death.



The Oscar winner previously joined former basketball player Stephen Jackson at a Minneapolis City Hall press conference on Friday, and revealed he wanted to stand up for what was right following African-American Floyd's death.



"We're not afraid to stand. We're not afraid of the moment," the Ray star told reporters. "And I think what you saw on television, to watch this man plead for his life... as I sit with my two daughters, my nephews, who had just come from the grocery store, what it does it over complicates everything as a black man trying to tell his son or his daughter how to function in life.



"Even the things that we taught them don't seem to work."



Chauvin, the cop who kneeled on Floyd's neck, ending his life, has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter. The other three cops remain free.