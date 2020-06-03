158636
Stars sound off on racism

Lizzo has joined the stars speaking out about racism and police brutality as American cities are taken over by Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd.

The 32-year-old rapper has taken to Instagram Live to address the race issues, while hoping the Floyd tragedy brings about major change across America.

"We want what we've always wanted from the beginning of being in this f***ing country - the same rights that all these other people have. It's not that difficult," the Truth Hurts hitmaker raged.

"Black people are tired. We are so tired. I'm tired of putting myself in danger. It's not danger from the protestors, it's danger from the police who don't value me. Danger of the white supremacist groups who are shooting at people, who are running people over with their cars."

Lizzo reveals she chose to speak up because she always wondered why famous African-Americans fell silent during past high-profile race issues.

"I wasn't in this position a year ago, (with) this profile. This many people didn't know who I was a year ago. I remember every time these things happened, I would look to these famous people and say, 'Where are your voices? Why aren't you speaking up for us?' I have to realize that responsibility as well. It would irresponsible of me to not reflect the times, irresponsible to not tell the truth."

"I still love my blackness," Lizzo added. "I still love your blackness. I still believe that everybody's life matters. But until we start treating each life equally and respecting each life equally, we gotta say Black Lives Matter."

Lizzo joins Beyonce, JAY-Z, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, and Kevin Hart among the black stars speaking out against systematic racism following Floyd's death. 

