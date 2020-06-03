Snoop scoops $6.5M for ad

Photo: All rights reserved. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has reportedly banked more than $6.5 million since becoming the face of food delivery service Just Eat.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the Drop It Like It's Hot star has made a healthy profit from the campaign, which sees the rapper put his own spin on the well-known theme tune, Did Somebody Say Just Eat.



In the clip, which has been watched more than 6.5million times on YouTube, Snoop, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr., says he's "sick" of the song, before taking over the show with his own version.



A music insider said: "Snoop has banked over £5million since he landed the deal. It's easy money and the adverts have proved a hit with audiences.



"Snoop is a legendary character so the negotiation took time and plenty of cash. But having him on board has not only driven sales, it's given the brand a massive boost."



They continued: "People have been going mad for it on social media, it's easily Just Eat's most successful advert. The campaign will be rolled out across Europe and Australia this month and there have been some discussions about North America, too.



"The deal has been a massive success for all involved – Snoop's laughing all the way to the bank."



Snoop has never shied away from appearing in commercials. In the past year, he's also appeared in adverts for Burger King and Dunkin' Donuts.