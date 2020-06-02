158636
151696
Entertainment  

Aniston selling iconic nude

WENN - | Story: 301610

Jennifer Aniston is auctioning off one of her most iconic photos to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

The actress and revered snapper Mark Seliger are offering up a 1995 black and white nude portrait he took of the former Friends star.

"My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine - for COVID-19 relief..." the actress writes. "100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved.

"Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this."

Portraits of stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Billie Eilish are also part of the auction.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Jenga wizard

Must Watch
Woah.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Lady Gaga set for big U.K. album chart debut as Rain On Me tops U.S. Hot 100
Music
Lady Gaga is on course for a big splash at the top of the U.K.


154696
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
158447


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


158633
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156109



150928