Aniston selling iconic nude

Photo: All rights reserved. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is auctioning off one of her most iconic photos to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.



The actress and revered snapper Mark Seliger are offering up a 1995 black and white nude portrait he took of the former Friends star.



"My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine - for COVID-19 relief..." the actress writes. "100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved.



"Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this."



Portraits of stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Billie Eilish are also part of the auction.