No Rush without Neil

Photo: All rights reserved. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson

Rush rocker Alex Lifeson can't imagine recording music or playing live without late bandmate Neil Peart.



The guitarist admits Peart's death in January has robbed him of his motivation, and he doubts he and Geddy Lee will ever hit the stage again without the drummer.



"After Neil passed in January, I've played very little guitar," he told WFAN. "I don't feel inspired and motivated."



He recalled he felt the same way after Peart's daughter died in 1997: "I didn't really play for about a year," he explained. "Every time I pick up a guitar, I just aimlessly kind of mess around with it and put it down after 10 minutes. Normally, I would pick up a guitar and I would play for a couple of hours without even being aware that I'm spending that much time. So, I know it'll come back."



Rush last toured five years ago, and Lifeson fears he and Lee will never do anything like that again.



"I don't know if the motivation is there for us to really do anything now," he added. "We're certainly proud of our track record, and we still love music. But it's different now."