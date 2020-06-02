157484
Space Force tops Netflix

Steve Carell's new comedy Space Force has rocketed to the top of America's Netflix on-demand chart.

The new series, which hit the streaming site on Friday, was the most watched show or movie on the platform over the weekend, ahead of documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.

Sweet Magnolias comes in third, Adam Sandler's film hit Uncut Gems is fourth and Avatar: The Last Airbender rounds out the top five.

The second season of Dead to Me, Riverdale, Just Go With It, History 101, and all six seasons of The Flash wrap up the new top 10.

Jenga wizard

Woah.
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Lady Gaga set for big U.K. album chart debut as Rain On Me tops U.S. Hot 100
Lady Gaga is on course for a big splash at the top of the U.K.


