Kim, Kanye bodyguard feud

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have sent a cease and desist letter to their former bodyguard, warning him that if he talks about them again, he could be facing a $10 million lawsuit.



According to a letter obtained by TMZ.com, the celebrity couple got their lawyers to fire off the legal document after their ex-employee Steve Stanulis appeared on the Hollywood Raw Podcast earlier this year.



In the document, the pair claim Stanulis breached the confidentiality agreement he signed back in February 2016 by featuring on the episode, and Kim and Kanye also allege he made "false and defamatory" statements about them.



While they didn't specify which statements, in particular, they took issue with, during the interview Stanulis opened up about Kanye's alleged "ridiculous" rules - such as insisting he walked 10 paces behind him on city streets and getting angry if he ever blocked a paparazzi photograph.



The letter concludes by stating that if Stanulis breaches the agreement again, Kim and Kanye will consider filing a lawsuit against him.



It's not the first time the pair have threatened Stanulis, however. They did a similar thing in May 2016, at which time they also asked for a public apology from the bodyguard.



After receiving the letter, Stanulis' publicist Zack Teperman told TMZ.com that his client went on the podcast to promote his new career as an actor and director.



"My client went on a podcast to promote his new film, and old stories that were already out there were brought up," Teperman said. "For Kanye and Kim's counsel to send out a threatening letter to bully my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, their time working together.



"If Kanye and Kim wish to continue this further, that is up to them, but I think their time and money would be better suited helping out with more pressing matters in our society than what happened many years ago."