Billie slams All Lives Matter

Photo: All rights reserved. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has slammed fans for promoting the slogan All Lives Matter amid protests following the death of African-American George Floyd.



The Minnesota native's death at the hands of white police officers has prompted a week of riots across the U.S., with activists demanding action against police brutality and racism.



Taking to Instagram, the Bad Guy star joined the likes of Drake, Rihanna and others in condemning Floyd's death, before urging her followers not to repeat 'All Lives Matter' - a slogan adopted by those opposing the Black Lives Matter anti-racism movement.



"I've been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately," Billie wrote. "I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it... But holy f***ing s**t I'm gonna just start talking.



"IF I HEAR ONE MORE WHITE PERSON SAY 'aLL liVeS maTtEr' ONE MORE F***ING TIME IM GONNA LOSE MY F***ING MIND (sic)," she continued. "WILL YOU SHUT THE F**K UUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUP???? NO ONE ELSE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE DOESNT MATTER. NO ONE IS SAYING YOUR LIFE IS NOT HARD."



The singer, 18, went on to explain: "If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black. Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren't..."



Insisting the underlying issue is white privilege, Billie went on to call All Lives Matter an unnecessary distraction from the real issue.



"If your friend gets a cut on their arm, are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? NO you're gonna help your friend because THEY are in PAIN because THEY are in need because THEY ARE BLEEDING. if someone's house was on fire & someone is stuck in the house, are you gonna make the fire department go to every other house on the block first because all houses matter??? NO! BECAUSE THEY DON'T F***ING NEED IT."