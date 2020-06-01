157484
Shania back with new duet

Shania Twain is teaming up with country music star Orville Peck on a track for his forthcoming EP Show Pony.

In a recent press release, Peck expressed his excitement at getting to work with Twain on the track, titled Legends Never Die.

"Working with Shania was a dream come true," he gushed. "Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me."

Up! hitmaker Shania teased the collaboration on social media, cryptically tweeting, "baby we've been up all night." Peck subsequently retweeted the elusive post

The news of the star's collaboration with the country music legend follows the release of his latest single, No Glory In The West, which dropped on Friday.

Show Pony - the follow-up to Orville's critically acclaimed 2019 album Pony - is slated for release on June 12.

