Amanda Kloots has told fans she's "still praying for a miracle" as her husband Nick Cordero remains in hospital fighting COVID-19.
The Broadway star was hospitalized in March with suspected pneumonia, before testing positive for the coronavirus. As doctors fought to save the actor/singer, he fell into a coma - during which they had to amputate his leg to prevent blood clotting, and fit him with a temporary pacemaker for his heart.
Since the start of his health battle, Nick has also suffered two mini-strokes, a septic infection, and fungus in his lungs, but fitness guru Amanda is doing her best to stay positive.
Sharing a snap of herself and Nick on her Instagram page on Saturday, Amanda wrote: "Nick wrote to me on Valentines Day, 'The future's uncertain, the path is not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear.' It's day 60 and I miss him more than ever."
She added on her Instagram Stories: "I am still praying for a miracle. Sometimes that prayer is answered in the way we ask and sometimes it's answered in a way we could never understand.
"Faith is a beautiful thing but also, also a hard thing. True faith comes in times where we must trust in God, his plan and his will. In that, I find peace always."
Amanda also told fans that she and the doctors are "at a point where we've done everything we possibly can", and are now "just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good."
'Praying for a miracle'
Amanda Kloots has told fans she's "still praying for a miracle" as her husband Nick Cordero remains in hospital fighting COVID-19.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- 11 arrested at protestMontreal - 7:38 am
- Class of 2019 eateriesPenticton - 7:35 am
- Promising summer on wayCanada - 7:01 am
- Injured vets left waitingCanada - 6:50 am
- Ranchers wait and worryBusiness - 6:45 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]