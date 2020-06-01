Photo: All rights reserved. Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots

Amanda Kloots has told fans she's "still praying for a miracle" as her husband Nick Cordero remains in hospital fighting COVID-19.



The Broadway star was hospitalized in March with suspected pneumonia, before testing positive for the coronavirus. As doctors fought to save the actor/singer, he fell into a coma - during which they had to amputate his leg to prevent blood clotting, and fit him with a temporary pacemaker for his heart.



Since the start of his health battle, Nick has also suffered two mini-strokes, a septic infection, and fungus in his lungs, but fitness guru Amanda is doing her best to stay positive.



Sharing a snap of herself and Nick on her Instagram page on Saturday, Amanda wrote: "Nick wrote to me on Valentines Day, 'The future's uncertain, the path is not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear.' It's day 60 and I miss him more than ever."



She added on her Instagram Stories: "I am still praying for a miracle. Sometimes that prayer is answered in the way we ask and sometimes it's answered in a way we could never understand.



"Faith is a beautiful thing but also, also a hard thing. True faith comes in times where we must trust in God, his plan and his will. In that, I find peace always."



Amanda also told fans that she and the doctors are "at a point where we've done everything we possibly can", and are now "just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good."