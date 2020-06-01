David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly requested planning permission to build a secret tunnel from their home in the Cotswolds, England, to a car garage.
Documents obtained by the Express newspaper suggest the couple wants to install "an underground passage," presumably to keep safe in the event of a home invasion.
The news comes two weeks after Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint in his North London mansion.
"The proposed development includes a new basement cellar constructed beneath the extension to the existing garage outbuilding with a linked walkway," according to the plans. "The basement cellar beneath is for storage of wine and the proposed use of the outbuilding is solely in association with the main dwelling house... It will improve security for the occupants of the property."
Beckhams plan secret tunnel
David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly requested planning permission to build a secret tunnel from their home in the Cotswolds, England, to a car garage.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- 11 arrested at protestMontreal - 7:38 am
- Class of 2019 eateriesPenticton - 7:35 am
- Promising summer on wayCanada - 7:01 am
- Injured vets left waitingCanada - 6:50 am
- Ranchers wait and worryBusiness - 6:45 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]