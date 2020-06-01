Janelle gives 10,000 lunches

Janelle Monae helped distribute 10,000 lunches to those in need during the Wondalunch Los Angeles Drive-Thru event at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood, California on Friday.
The 34-year-old We Are Young star teamed up with rapper and actor Jidenna, attorney and political commentator Angela Rye, and congresswoman Maxine Waters to hand out free meals to those in need, in a partnership with hunger non-profit Project Isaiah.
"Some people who are working may want to save their money because they don't know when they may be laid off," the Make Me Feel singer shared in an interview about the giveaway, reported JustJared.com.
"This is an opportunity to give back to the community, to feed families, to hopefully release some stress."
Any meals left over from the drive were donated to homeless shelters in the local area.
