Music's Black Out Tuesday

Music industry officials have pledged to join the grassroots campaign to make June 2 Black Out Tuesday in honour of George Floyd.



Following the killing of the African-American Minnesota man at the hands of white police officers and subsequent nationwide protests, music industry members have pledged to join the initiative.



Billed as "a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community," the campaign - promoted with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused - has gained support from people like Dirty Hit Records' Jamie Oborne, former Hot 97 music director Karlie Hustle, and Beats 1 host Ebro Darden.



"Due to recent events please join us as we take an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change," a post on the movement states. "As gatekeepers of the culture, it's our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during a loss."



In supporting Black Out Tuesday, Darden wrote on social media: "All of my shows are canceled. I will air replays of conversations with community activists, politicians and revolutionary music."



Record label bosses have also spoken out against the killing of Floyd in recent days, with Columbia Records, Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Sony Music and more taking to social media to condemn police brutality.