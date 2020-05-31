Royal homeschooling woes

157875
Homeschooling isn't going entirely to plan for Prince William, as he struggles to wrap his head around numbers for eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte's math homework.

The British royal shares his two eldest children and youngest son, Prince Louis, with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and in the new BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Mental Health, the 37-year-old revealed the roadblocks he's encountered during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Homeschooling is fun, isn't it?" he joked while on a Zoom call with a number of famous soccer stars. "You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can't do the math questions at home."

Recently, Catherine also revealed that George and Charlotte skipped the school holiday breaks that had been scheduled, and continued with their education instead.

"I feel very mean!" she admitted, adding that "the children have got such stamina, I don't know how."

The Duchess continued: "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day - they have had a lovely time - but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

