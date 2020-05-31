158251
150336
Entertainment  

Julianne confirms split

- | Story: 301452

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have separated after almost three years of marriage.

The dancer and actress and Laich, a former ice hockey player, have been dogged by split rumors for weeks and now they have confirmed they have fallen out of love while self-isolating separately.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," a statement from the couple reads. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Rock of Ages star Hough and Laich became engaged in August 2015 and wed two years later.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

156675


Duckling bath time zoomies

Must Watch
These little babies know the call of the water.
Prince William struggling with numbers while homeschooling his kids
Showbiz
Homeschooling isn't going entirely to plan for Prince...
I Love Refrigerators
Must Watch
Now this is how you make a commercial.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday morning dose.


157964
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
157072


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


157482
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada