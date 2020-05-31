Julianne confirms split

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have separated after almost three years of marriage.
The dancer and actress and Laich, a former ice hockey player, have been dogged by split rumors for weeks and now they have confirmed they have fallen out of love while self-isolating separately.
"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," a statement from the couple reads. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."
Rock of Ages star Hough and Laich became engaged in August 2015 and wed two years later.
