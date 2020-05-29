Halsey is following Kim Kardashian's example and studying to become a lawyer.
The Without Me singer is taking constitutional law lessons as she studies for the bar exam, confessing it's "fun but hard."
She immediately faced backlash from trolls, who poked fun at her plans to become a legal eagle, and fired back in a now-deleted tweet, which read: "Why the f**k is it a crime to educate myself beyond just wanting to pass the bar Qs? I am following a law school curriculum even though CA state doesn't require a degree to take the exam.
"Am I surprised someone on REDDIT tore into the 'popstar' for doing anything at all? Haha no... Reddit said 'haha gurl with big tiddies who sing fun song cant take smart people test!!!! dumb whore let's k*ll her'. ok I gotta delete all this now hahaha. but I love y'all and ur funny and it's ain't worth it (sic)."
Halsey studying for bar
Halsey is following Kim Kardashian's example and studying to become a lawyer.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Gas prices on the riseThompson-Okanagan - 9:42 am
- Suspect tripped up seniorBurnaby - 9:38 am
- Rollover crash by mallVernon - 9:05 am
- Rising waters close launchesColdstream - 7:30 am
- Cruise season killedCanada - 7:18 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]