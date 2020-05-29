Alice Cooper wants his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp to play him in a biopic if the project ever gets off the ground.
The School's Out rocker hopes to see a film about his life before he dies and he wants the Pirates of the Caribbean to take the lead.
"I think that it would make a great movie, myself, and if Johnny Depp were just better looking, he could play me," Alice tells Yahoo! Entertainment.
"Johnny would be the best guy to play me, because he really likes to take those characters that nobody else wants to play. And he loves prosthetics - he would get my nose in there and the whole thing like that. He knows me well enough now where he could imitate me pretty well, I'm pretty sure."
Entertainment
Depp as Alice Cooper?
Photo: All rights reserved.
Alice Cooper
