Stars bail out protesters

Photo: All rights reserved. Steve Carell

Steve Carell and Seth Rogen led the stars pledging donations to free protesters arrested in Minneapolis in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.



On Monday night, Minnesota resident George Floyd, an African American man, died after a white police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's neck during an arrest, while he struggled for air and begged for his life.



As footage of the incident spread around the Internet, protests broke out in Minneapolis, resulting in many arrests in the city, and numerous celebrities have come forward, offering donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund - a nonprofit dedicated to bailing out low-income individuals.



On Thursday, a Twitter user announced that they'd donated $50 to the fund, urging followers to do the same.



After a long chain of announcements, Carell, Rogen and Ben Schwartz all tweeted that they had "matched" the donation.



Many celebrities have made their opinions on the matter clear, with Beyonce altering the homepage of her website to feature a picture of Floyd with the caption: "Rest in power George Floyd."



Rapper Ice Cube has also publicly vented his frustrations, as well as stars including John Boyega, Cardi B, Ciara, and Janelle Monae.