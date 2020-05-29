Fight over Charlie's hookers

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna have clashed over Charlie Sheen's relationships with hookers.
The former Bond girl and her friend Rinna fell out during an episode of the reality show, which aired on Wednesday, after Richards noted her daughters from her marriage to bad boy Sheen had never watched her raunchy film Wild Things, in which mom shot a threesome scene with co-stars Neve Campbell and Matt Dillon.
This prompted Rinna to call the actress "naive", as the discussion shifted to Denise's daughters overhearing the Real Housewives chatting about threesomes in a previous episode - something the 49 year old didn't want her kids to hear.
"It takes a lot to offend me," Denise shared. "I wasn't even going to say anything until (daughter) Sami said something to me and I was like, 'Oh s**t, it affected her.' So I just told her, 'I apologize that you heard that, I hope your friends don't go home and say anything on their parents (sic).'"
Rinna then attacked her friend, accusing her of using her daughters to make her castmates look bad and reminding Denise of Sheen's shocking past behaviour.
"Do you talk about the hookers around your kids? About the hookers that Charlie brings around?" Rinna raged, "because you've been quite free with us."
Denise responded by revealing she has had "private conversations" with her kids, before making it clear she didn't appreciate Lisa's questions.
"Wow. This is my friend of 20 years? She knows I've protected these kids all these years," Denise said to the cameras. "I don't know if she's trying to embarrass me or humiliate me... I don't know her agenda is, but whatever it is, it's f***ing hurtful."
Richards, who split from Sheen in 2006 after four years of marriage, previously revealed during a candid moment on the reality series last year the actor once brought a "hooker" to a family Thanksgiving dinner.
