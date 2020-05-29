Busey: messages from angels

Photo: All rights reserved. Gary Busey

Gary Busey believes angels have been sending him special messages ever since he met them after a 1988 motorcycle crash.



The movie star and reality TV favorite claims he died and came back to life after smashing his head against a curb in the accident and splitting his skull.



"I passed away after brain surgery and went to the other side - the spiritual realm where I got information," he tells The Guardian. "And I came back, and these messages, these definitions, came to me first class."



Busey explains he writes down words without thinking and comes up with immediate acronyms, like FAITH, which the actor says stands for "Fantastic, Adventurous in Trusting Him".



And he can remember the experience of meeting angels on the other side: "I felt trust, love, protection and happiness like you cannot feel on Earth. It's the feeling the angels live in.



"Three angels came up to me... I was a quarter of an inch wide and one foot long. That is your soul, and your soul is housed in the column of your spine. Three balls of light came up to me and talked to me. The one on the left talked to me in an androgynous voice and said the direction I was going in was good, but because of my responsibility to mankind I had to look for helping spirits around."



Busey insists the accident and resulting surgery didn't leave him with any brain damage, but he claims he now has a "disordered" mind that puts him "in a better direction".



"It (accident and recovery) was part of my journey, my growing up, my understanding," the Point Break star says. "You never die. Death stands for Don't Expect a Tragedy Here. It is one transformation from one dimension to another and it is painless, free and lovely. I've experienced it, so I can say that."