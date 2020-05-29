Pam 'never really married'

Photo: All rights reserved. Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson's brief 2020 'marriage' to movie boss Jon Peters never happened, according to the Baywatch star.



The actress recently told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen she didn't know what he was talking about when he brought up the odd union, which reportedly lasted only 12 days, but fans of the show simply thought she didn't want to talk about it.



Now she's clarifying her remarks in a New York Times profile, stating, "I wasn't married... I think I'm an easy target. And I think people just live in fear. I don't know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it."



There were reports suggesting Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, were never legally married, and now Pamela adds, "It was just kind of a little moment, a moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It's like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre."



She went on to reveal she met Peters following a trip to India, explaining, "I went to this panchakarma cleanse, and I'd been gone for three weeks in this ayurvedic center, meditating, just so clear. I came back and... within 24 hours, I saw Jon. It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It's just a friendship...



"No hearts were broken. I don't know what his intentions were. And it's almost like I don't even want to think about it too much because it'd be probably too hurtful."



Anderson admits she's no longer in touch with Peters but hopes he is doing OK amid the coronavirus pandemic: "I want to make sure he's healthy," she said, confessing the drama hasn't put her off getting married again.



"Just one more time, please, God. One more time only," Anderson says.



To add to confusion about her 'marriage' to Peters, the film producer reportedly proposed to his on-off girlfriend, Julia Bernheim, just three weeks after his split from Pamela.



Jon also hit headlines following the drama when he revealed during an interview with the New York Post that he had paid off the actress' debts during their 12-day marriage: "I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I get," he was quoted as saying.



But Jon insisted he never spoke to the newspaper, telling the Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle, "I haven't spoken to the press - nobody. I've loved this kid (Anderson) since she was 20 years old. I still love her. We're friends. We'll always be friends. I helped her in a way that she needed, but it's between her and I. I think she's great, and that's all I got to say."



Pamela also spoke to the outlet, which is circulated in her Canadian hometown of Ladysmith, and said, "I don't need anyone to pay my bills. I own a $10 million dollar house in Malibu Colony that has been rented for almost two years now and for the next three to five years for $40,000 a month. That more than covers all my bills and expenses."