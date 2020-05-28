Billy Idol as best man?

Photo: All rights reserved. Billy Idol

White Wedding singer Billy Idol has offered his services as a best man to one lucky couple forced to cancel its nuptials due to the coronavirus clampdown.



Bosses at SiriusXM, where Idol works as a DJ, are giving one couple the virtual wedding of its dreams, complete with the rocker and $10,000 in cash.



Billy will also perform his 1984 hit.



Contestants have been asked to write in and tell competition organizers how their wedding plans were impacted by COVID-19.