Billy Idol as best man?

White Wedding singer Billy Idol has offered his services as a best man to one lucky couple forced to cancel its nuptials due to the coronavirus clampdown.

Bosses at SiriusXM, where Idol works as a DJ, are giving one couple the virtual wedding of its dreams, complete with the rocker and $10,000 in cash.

Billy will also perform his 1984 hit.

Contestants have been asked to write in and tell competition organizers how their wedding plans were impacted by COVID-19.

