Tom Jones turning 80

Photo: All rights reserved. Tom Jones

Tom Jones' 80th birthday will be recognized with a special program of celebratory content across the BBC next month.



The Delilah hitmaker celebrates his big day on June 7, and to mark the milestone bosses at BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio 2 are celebrating the Welsh icon with a series of new shows.



A new two-part interview, titled Sir Tom's Musical Years, is the first in a series of programs on the BBC celebrating his musical career, and will follow a week-long celebration of the star on BBC Radio Wales, with additional programming to be broadcast each week night.



Sir Tom's Musical Years was recorded remotely during lockdown, between Tom and his friend and collaborator Cerys Matthews, and sees the pair discuss the most meaningful songs that have influenced him throughout his life, from his early days in Pontypridd, through his remarkable career.



BBC One Wales will also air celebrations, as a new hour-long program, Tom Jones at 80, is set to be shown on 5 June at 9 pm, using rarely seen archive footage and interviews to take a journey through the singer's career, reflecting on almost 60 years in show business.



It will air simultaneously on BBC Four, kicking off a night of programming based around the It's Not Unusual singer on that channel.