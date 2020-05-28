Tom Jones' 80th birthday will be recognized with a special program of celebratory content across the BBC next month.
The Delilah hitmaker celebrates his big day on June 7, and to mark the milestone bosses at BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio 2 are celebrating the Welsh icon with a series of new shows.
A new two-part interview, titled Sir Tom's Musical Years, is the first in a series of programs on the BBC celebrating his musical career, and will follow a week-long celebration of the star on BBC Radio Wales, with additional programming to be broadcast each week night.
Sir Tom's Musical Years was recorded remotely during lockdown, between Tom and his friend and collaborator Cerys Matthews, and sees the pair discuss the most meaningful songs that have influenced him throughout his life, from his early days in Pontypridd, through his remarkable career.
BBC One Wales will also air celebrations, as a new hour-long program, Tom Jones at 80, is set to be shown on 5 June at 9 pm, using rarely seen archive footage and interviews to take a journey through the singer's career, reflecting on almost 60 years in show business.
It will air simultaneously on BBC Four, kicking off a night of programming based around the It's Not Unusual singer on that channel.
Tom Jones turning 80
Tom Jones' 80th birthday will be recognized with a special program of celebratory content across the BBC next month.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Arson suspect soughtRichmond - 9:28 am
- New principal for NaramataPenticton - 9:21 am
- BC death rate lowerBC - 9:19 am
- Family escapes blazeCoquitlam - 9:09 am
- COVID-19: today's numbersCanada - 8:49 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]