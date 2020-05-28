Masked Gaga delivers

Photo: Instagram

Lady Gaga hit the streets in a huge truck filled with copies of her new album to personally deliver the release to retailers on Wednesday.



Sporting a pink spiked mask, the Poker Face star took a very hands-on approach to making sure outlets got her new album Chromatica, which will officially drop for fans on Friday.



Gaga took to Instagram to post photos of herself behind the wheel of the big-rig, which was splattered with advertising for the CD.



"Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world" in Chromatica time and distance do not exist," she captioned the photos.