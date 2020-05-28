156606
153274
Entertainment  

Flo Rida's COVID centre

- | Story: 301202

Flo Rida is teaming up with his personal doctor to launch a mobile COVID-19 testing centre in his native Sunshine State.

According to TMZ.com, the rapper, alongside his medic and business partner, Dr. George Tabi have launched a new $1.5 million healthcare enterprise called the Asktabs Mobile Wellness Center - which will aim to test up to 1,500 patients per day.

Asktabs' 14-strong staff had its first round of tests last week for workers at food firm MetroWrapz in Miami, Florida last week when 30 employees were tested.

The gossip site report testing at the mobile site is available for anyone, but is mainly providing testing for businesses employees so they can return to work.

The Low hitmaker, real name Tramar Lacel Dillard, and his doctor reportedly hope to take the center beyond Miami to conduct testing in other cities in Florida.

For the new project, Dillard and Dr. Tabi have repurposed a van they were using to transport an immune-boosting daily vitamin gummy called Jet Setter to deliver testing supplies.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

156675


Chippendales Vs Dance dads!

Must Watch
The ultimate dance off.
Princess flies on magic carpet
Must Watch
Princess Jasmine flying alone due to social distancing.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


154430
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
153557


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158287