Flo Rida is teaming up with his personal doctor to launch a mobile COVID-19 testing centre in his native Sunshine State.
According to TMZ.com, the rapper, alongside his medic and business partner, Dr. George Tabi have launched a new $1.5 million healthcare enterprise called the Asktabs Mobile Wellness Center - which will aim to test up to 1,500 patients per day.
Asktabs' 14-strong staff had its first round of tests last week for workers at food firm MetroWrapz in Miami, Florida last week when 30 employees were tested.
The gossip site report testing at the mobile site is available for anyone, but is mainly providing testing for businesses employees so they can return to work.
The Low hitmaker, real name Tramar Lacel Dillard, and his doctor reportedly hope to take the center beyond Miami to conduct testing in other cities in Florida.
For the new project, Dillard and Dr. Tabi have repurposed a van they were using to transport an immune-boosting daily vitamin gummy called Jet Setter to deliver testing supplies.
Flo Rida's COVID centre
