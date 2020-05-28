156606
Seinfeld's Richard Herd dies

Seinfeld actor Richard Herd has died at the age of 87.

The Boston native passed away from cancer-related complications at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday.

Herd was a character actor who was famed for starring as Mr. Wilhelm on the hit TV comedy.

Wilhelm was the boss of Jason Alexander's character, George Costanza, while he worked for the New York Yankees baseball organization.

Herd was also known for movie roles in All the President's Men, alongside Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, The China Syndrome with Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon, and Michael Douglas, and in Jordan Peele's 2017 horror film Get Out.

Among his other TV credits were 1983 miniseries V and its sequel, V: The Final Battle, police drama T.J. Hooker, as well as various Star Trek shows, including Star Trek: Voyager, on which he played Admiral Owen Paris.

He also appeared in episodes of M*A*S*H, The Rockford Files, Golden Girls, Starsky & Hutch, Quantum Leap, The A-Team, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The O.C., CSI: Miami, and NYPD Blue.

Herd is the second beloved member of the Seinfeld cast to die in less than a month - Jerry Stiller, who played Alexander's TV dad, Frank Costanza, passed away on 11 May at the age of 92.

