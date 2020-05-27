Halsey breaks her ankle

158442
Clumsy Halsey fractured her ankle in a silly kitchen accident.

The Without Me singer posted a photo of her leg in a medical boot on Instagram last week, revealing she did "a stupid idiot thing," but she didn't expand on how she injured herself.

On Tuesday, during an appearance on Britain's Capital Breakfast radio show, Halsey revealed all.

"I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher," she said. "The kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door. And after, you know, 2,000 live shows, where I'm jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle. In the kitchen. At my house."

The injury comes less than a year after the pop star broke her toe while trying to "rescue" a dead butterfly. She also broke her foot while performing at the Miami Jingle Ball in December 2017.

She's not the only star hobbling around in self-isolation - Nicole Kidman has been forced to wear a medical boot after stepping in a pothole and breaking a bone in her ankle, while out running near her home in Tennessee.

