Fallon blackface apology

Photo: All rights reserved. Jimmy Fallon

Comedian and U.S. TV favourite Jimmy Fallon has apologized for taking part in a Saturday Night Live skit wearing blackface two decades ago.



Forgotten footage of The Tonight Show host's impersonation of fellow comic Chris Rock hit the Internet over the weekend, prompting trolls and critics alike to launch the #JimmyFallonIsOverParty hashtag on Twitter.



Fallon responded to the backlash on Tuesday, writing: "In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.



"I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."