156606
158370
Entertainment  

Kiesza back after car crash

- | Story: 301077

Canadian pop star Kiesza has returned to dancing in the video for her first single since taking a two year hiatus after she suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car crash.

The Hideaway hitmaker suffered the serious injury in a car crash while riding in an Uber in Toronto in 2017, leaving her bed-bound, not knowing if she would ever recover.

However, she is releasing a new track Crave this week and in the accompanying video she is back to her old self – and even dancing.

In a press release, she says: "This is my first fully choreographed performance since the car crash and probably one of the most meaningful pieces I've ever performed.

The star also says she "gave everything" in her performance and explains how her struggles influenced her, saying: "Great art comes effortlessly, but always with a fight. And Crave was just that. The video for Crave is a dance story. It tells of my journey through the ups and downs and the strength it took to get to where I am today."

Kiesza described how her injuries were still affecting her as recently as February, telling the Belfast Telegraph: "I have a lot of days where it's really hard... It's really hard to fall asleep still and it's really hard to get out of bed.

"The mornings and the nights are tough, but I have a lot of will and a lot of drive, and I think that has saved me."

Crave is the title track from her comeback album, which will be available Aug. 14.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

156675


Blueberries for the bearded dragon

Must Watch
Bearded dragon can’t hold back his excitement for blueberries.
Off the roof, into the cup
Must Watch
Nice one, dad.
Jennifer Lopez ‘a little heartbroken’ about postponed summer wedding
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is “a little heartbroken” after the...
Thrift store treasures
Galleries
Thrift store finds are one of a kind…


157942
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
156434


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


158287
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158287