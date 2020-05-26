Cordero 'slightly better'

Photo: All rights reserved. Nick Cordero

Broadway star Nick Cordero is continuing to make improvements as he recovers from COVID-19, according to his wife Amanda Kloots.



The Rock of Ages actor's wife has been positive about the 41-year-old's recovery after he woke from a six-week, medically-induced coma, during which doctors had to amputate his leg to prevent blood clotting, and fit him with a temporary pacemaker for his heart.



He has also suffered two mini-strokes, a septic infection, and fungus in his lungs - but despite the odds, fitness guru Amanda told fans on Instagram on Monday he's "doing slightly better than yesterday."



"They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways," she explained. "He has had this before and it helped a lot. They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection."



Amanda went on to tell fans that, while her husband has since tested negative for COVID-19 after his initial hospitalization, he continues to deal with the infections and complications that resulted from the illness.



"He is and has been COVID negative now for weeks. What he is and has been dealing with is the fall out from the virus and from infections that arise from being in the ICU as long as he has," she continued in a separate post. "Please keep your prayers coming!"