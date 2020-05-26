Rebel aims to drop weight

156606
Rebel Wilson is "working hard" to transform herself by slimming down to 165 pounds.

The Pitch Perfect star has been showing off a noticeably slimmer physique of late, and has been pictured taking part in several rigorous outdoor workouts. And in a new post on Instagram on Monday, Rebel opened up about her 2020 dreams and her target weight.

Alongside a new selfie, the 40-year-old actress wrote: "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going – it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day. I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress, but good things are coming your way.

"What are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys – with my 'Year of Health' mission, I'm trying to get to (165 pounds), and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant setbacks, but I'm working hard."

Rebel has previously said that gaining weight actually helped her career, and led to her landing the role of "Fat Amy" in Pitch Perfect and its sequels.

But she also said, during an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper back in 2018, that she was considering a total weight transformation one day.

"I'll take six months off, and just do a total transformation," she said at the time. "But then, so many people go: 'Don't you do it!' But I think: 'Why not?'"

