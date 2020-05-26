Boy George busy recording

Photo: All rights reserved. Boy George

Boy George has completed "six or seven albums" worth of music while in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.



The star has made the most of his time while confined to his home during the global health crisis, but reveals he isn't entirely confident about the work he's done.



"I've written so much music I've got enough for six or seven albums," he told Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast, revealing he has made arrangements to release the tracks at the end of the year.



"I'm not saying every single thing is good, but I signed a deal just before Christmas with a company called ­Primary Wave, whose job it is to go out and place your music in movies," he added.



The Karma Chameleon hitmaker added that he made sure to purchase the copyright for the songs, something he did not do with his biggest Culture Club hits in the 1980s.



"I own copyright with them. It's a new experience for me to own music," he added. "I don't own any of the stuff I did in the 80s. The publishers can do what they want with it, and they do do what they want with it."