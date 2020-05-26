156834
157672
Entertainment  

Boy George busy recording

- | Story: 300965

Boy George has completed "six or seven albums" worth of music while in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The star has made the most of his time while confined to his home during the global health crisis, but reveals he isn't entirely confident about the work he's done.

"I've written so much music I've got enough for six or seven albums," he told Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast, revealing he has made arrangements to release the tracks at the end of the year.

"I'm not saying every single thing is good, but I signed a deal just before Christmas with a company called ­Primary Wave, whose job it is to go out and place your music in movies," he added.

The Karma Chameleon hitmaker added that he made sure to purchase the copyright for the songs, something he did not do with his biggest Culture Club hits in the 1980s.

"I own copyright with them. It's a new experience for me to own music," he added. "I don't own any of the stuff I did in the 80s. The publishers can do what they want with it, and they do do what they want with it."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

156675


J.K. Rowling releasing unpublished fairy tale for free online

Showbiz
J.K. Rowling is releasing an unpublished fairy tale she penned more than a decade ago online for free. The Harry Potter author...
Daughter dislikes dad’s shaved face
Must Watch
“My husband decided to shave. My daughter loves his...
Kitty cat scales fridge ‘Spidey’-style
Must Watch
A cat named Piggy scales his owners’ refrigerator...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Get in here and enjoy the scroll.


156252
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
157348


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


157117
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152912



150928