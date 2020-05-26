156606
Betty White 'all good'

TV veteran Betty White's representatives have assured fans the beloved actress is OK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Golden Girls star's fans have repeatedly shared their concerns for the actress since the COVID-19 outbreak hit America hard in February, insisting the 98 year old is a national treasure who should be protected.

The fears reached a high recently following errors surrounding reports about the death of soul singer Betty Wright, with some people incorrectly suggesting White had passed away.

On Monday, White's rep issued a statement via the Today show, revealing the actress is doing well in self-isolation with her ducks and insisting everyone is being very careful to make sure Betty stay's safe and healthy.

"No one (is) permitted in except those who must," a statement read. "(She) has helpers who are great with her. The only guests she has are a family of ducks. Betty has a beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting. Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in."

