Entertainment  

New Ron Jeremy allegations

Veteran porn star Ron Jeremy is facing a new allegation of sexual assault in Los Angeles.

Authorities have confirmed an investigation is underway, although no further details about the accusations made against the 67 year old have been made public, reports The Daily Beast.

"Sexual assault allegations against Ron Jeremy are under review by our office. No filing decision has been made," Greg Risling, the Los Angeles District Attorney's public information officer, simply stated to TheWrap.com.

Jeremy has been fighting claims of inappropriate behavior for years, and came under scrutiny again during the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017, when a Rolling Stone expose uncovered a series of accusations about unwanted advances.

He vehemently dismissed the reports at the time, branding them "pure lies or buyer's remorse", but in 2018, he also hit headlines for an alleged groping incident in the bathroom of West Hollywood hotspot Rainbow Bar and Grill.

