Veteran porn star Ron Jeremy is facing a new allegation of sexual assault in Los Angeles.
Authorities have confirmed an investigation is underway, although no further details about the accusations made against the 67 year old have been made public, reports The Daily Beast.
"Sexual assault allegations against Ron Jeremy are under review by our office. No filing decision has been made," Greg Risling, the Los Angeles District Attorney's public information officer, simply stated to TheWrap.com.
Jeremy has been fighting claims of inappropriate behavior for years, and came under scrutiny again during the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017, when a Rolling Stone expose uncovered a series of accusations about unwanted advances.
He vehemently dismissed the reports at the time, branding them "pure lies or buyer's remorse", but in 2018, he also hit headlines for an alleged groping incident in the bathroom of West Hollywood hotspot Rainbow Bar and Grill.
New Ron Jeremy allegations
Veteran porn star Ron Jeremy is facing a new allegation of sexual assault in Los Angeles.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- YKA memorial to come downKamloops - 9:31 am
- More mall stores openingVernon - 9:29 am
- Early morning shots fired?Penticton - 9:27 am
- Multiple stabbing incidentVancouver - 9:13 am
- Breakfast for a donationKelowna - 9:03 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]