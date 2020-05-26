156834
Entertainment  

Niall's flirtations shot down

Niall Horan reportedly faced rejection from one of the stars of U.K. reality show Love Island after contacting her online - as he is too short for her.

Arabella Chi, 28, who appeared on the hit dating series last year, split from 2018 contestant Wes Nelson last month - and has claimed Niall was quick to pounce when she became single.

However, she claims to have brushed off his advances as, at five feet eight inches tall, he's two inches shorter than her.

"Niall slid into my DMs (direct messages) when I started dating Wes, and immediately after we split," Arabella tells British newspaper The Sun. "I texted a friend and said, 'That didn't take him long.'

"Normally I love an Irish accent, but Niall just isn't my type - and I am five foot 10 (inches). He came across as a complete gentleman. But when it comes to love he's not for me. I wouldn't think, 'Oh well I am going to message him because he's Niall from One Direction.'"

The Love Islander went on to claim that the Slow Hands hitmaker is not the only famous man to have contacted her flirtatiously.

"I have loads of famous men sliding into my DMs," she continued. "I didn't realize how my DMs would blow off once I was on Love Island. Now I'm in lockdown, my DMs are exploding again... but I can't enjoy it."

Niall has generally kept his personal life private, but reportedly dated actress and musician Hailee Steinfeld for a year, splitting in 2018, and has been previously linked to the likes of Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez.

